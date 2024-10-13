Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.90. 2,717,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,611. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $420.03. The company has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

