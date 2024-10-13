Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $151.14 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.60 and a one year high of $151.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.