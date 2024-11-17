ING Groep NV Decreases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 56,662 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after buying an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,617,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,336,000 after purchasing an additional 203,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,401,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

