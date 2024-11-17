Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

