Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Vertiv stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

