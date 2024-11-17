William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,RTT News reports.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 89,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,027,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 853,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 782,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 615,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 119,306 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

