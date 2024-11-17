Piper Sandler Cuts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $21.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Immunome has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

In related news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,090.76. This trade represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunome by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunome by 21,864.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

