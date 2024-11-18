Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 32,159 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 147.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 78.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.42. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

