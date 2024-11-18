Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $289.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,634 shares of company stock worth $4,217,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.