Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Unilever by 54.3% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE UL opened at $57.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

