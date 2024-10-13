JOE (JOE) One Day Volume Hits $6.99 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $135.66 million and $6.99 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,075,908 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JOE has a current supply of 464,573,155 with 371,075,908 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.36791831 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $12,058,750.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lfj.gg/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.