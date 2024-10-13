Metadium 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.54 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $47.43 million and $5.54 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,608,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium (META) is a cryptocurrency . Metadium has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,703,608,720 in circulation. The last known price of Metadium is 0.0284236 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $23,220,887.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metadium.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

