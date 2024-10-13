Venus Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Venus has a market capitalization of $121.19 million and $1.73 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00011820 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus launched on November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,371,005 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus (XVS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Venus has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 16,370,539.37541331 in circulation. The last known price of Venus is 7.43805154 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $1,427,340.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

