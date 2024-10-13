SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.27. 364,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 336.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

