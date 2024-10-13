Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $373.44 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.50 or 0.03920626 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00045892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,920,196,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,615,768 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire (SAPP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Sapphire has a current supply of 1,919,340,391.3110104 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sapphire is 0.00190162 USD and is up 23.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $351.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sappcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

