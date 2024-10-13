Tellor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.38 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $166.10 million and $15.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $63.40 or 0.00101229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253697 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,685,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,619,820 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor (TRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Users are able to generate TRB through the process of mining. Tellor has a current supply of 2,685,506 with 2,619,820 in circulation. The last known price of Tellor is 64.05371185 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $17,327,622.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tellor.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

