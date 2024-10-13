Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 51,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Silver Tiger Metals
