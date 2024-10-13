Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the September 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS SLVTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 51,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

