The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SGPPF stock remained flat at C$5.88 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.88. The SPAR Group has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$6.20.

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, coffee, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

