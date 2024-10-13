SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SING traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 555,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,257.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.75. SinglePoint has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $499.00.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.