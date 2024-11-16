Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genus Price Performance

Shares of GENSF remained flat at $24.08 during trading hours on Friday. Genus has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Genus Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

