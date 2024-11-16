Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genus Price Performance
Shares of GENSF remained flat at $24.08 during trading hours on Friday. Genus has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.
Genus Company Profile
