Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,829,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 2,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 871.0 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $6.15 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.