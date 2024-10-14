Woodstock Corp Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Woodstock Corp lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,809 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $598.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $583.64 and a 200 day moving average of $531.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.