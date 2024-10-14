Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $49.79.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

