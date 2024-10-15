10,055 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of NU by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after buying an additional 27,420,994 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,963,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512,911 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 25,004,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,124 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

NYSE NU opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

