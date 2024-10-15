Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF's previous dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

