iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

