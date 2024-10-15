Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $579.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $556.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $579.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

