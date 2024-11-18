Xai Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Xai has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $176.69 million and $91.47 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,881.46 or 1.00514222 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90,588.30 or 1.00189985 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai launched on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,341,015,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,698,312 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,340,143,320.50488244 with 775,930,723.52948884 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.23898908 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $87,410,338.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

