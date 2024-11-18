Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $260.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $273.21. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $232.21 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

