iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. 7,158,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,942,370. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

