Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Short Interest Update

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.25. The stock had a trading volume of 598,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,522. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $139.55 and a 12-month high of $210.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
