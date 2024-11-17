Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,156.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
CHUEF stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.
About Chubu Electric Power
