Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in October

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,156.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

CHUEF stock remained flat at $10.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chubu Electric Power has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.