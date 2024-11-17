Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Expands By 7.0%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,118.0 days.

Concordia Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS CCRDF traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49. Concordia Financial Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

