RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE RIV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 55,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,608. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1289 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

