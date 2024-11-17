PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the October 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:PBCRY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,346. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.