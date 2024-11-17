NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,007,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 1,726,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20,074.0 days.

NEXON Price Performance

Shares of NEXOF stock remained flat at $15.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. NEXON has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Get NEXON alerts:

NEXON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company’s PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.