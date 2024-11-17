CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director George Bruce acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 182.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ CFB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 195,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,147. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $844.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

CFB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

