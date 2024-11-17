Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,927,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 294.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 415,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 310,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 356,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 353,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock remained flat at $22.08 during trading on Friday. 158,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

