Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Expands By 23.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,297,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 1,866,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,486.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
GGNDF stock remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.25.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
