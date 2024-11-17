Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Expands By 23.1%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,297,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 1,866,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,486.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GGNDF stock remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

