ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ PRPH remained flat at $0.75 on Friday. 132,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,771. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.10.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 217.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

