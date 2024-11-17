Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.

Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total transaction of C$4,759.92.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About Andrew Peller

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

