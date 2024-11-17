Insider Buying: Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.
Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total transaction of C$4,759.92.
Andrew Peller Price Performance
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Andrew Peller
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.