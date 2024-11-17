CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.56. 9,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,798. CHS has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.