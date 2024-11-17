Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Qurate Retail news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 75,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $73,515.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 867.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,195,694 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth approximately $752,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 28.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,892.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 204,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 199,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

