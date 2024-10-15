Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $256,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

