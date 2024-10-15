Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $51,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 114.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $817,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JBL stock opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

