United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.32.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,740,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

