5,300 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

