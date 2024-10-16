Stage Harbor Financial LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 81,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

