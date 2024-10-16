Analysts Set Expectations for Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1,682.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

