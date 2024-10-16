Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Advantage Energy Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Advantage Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

AAV stock opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.02 and a twelve month high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.50 million.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

